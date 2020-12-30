While the Potterverse continues to be the world of fascination across age groups and countries, a reunion of the wizards seems the best idea to all of us. There have been speculations that a reunion Harry Potter film is in works and it is all set to bring our three childhood obsessions back together on the screen. Talking about the same is Rupert Grin aka Ron Weasley in a latest chat. Grint has neither denied or confirmed the speculations but is excited if it happens. Read on to know what he has to say about the same.

For the unversed, the bosses were planning to bring Rupert’s Ron Weasley, Emma Watson’s Hermione Granger and Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter for a reunion film that will be super high on production value. The reports also had the three have been approached and that they have liked the initial idea of the film. Talking about the same is Grint now.

Rupert Grin is in the promotional spree for his show Servant. While on that as per Comicbook he was asked about the reunion film. The actor while behind cryptic said never say never. He also expressed how he will back the project if it ever happens as it a huge part of his life. “I don’t know. I mean, never say never,” Grint says. “I would never say, ‘Absolutely no.’ It was a huge part of my life and I’m very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I’d be up for it at the right time. I don’t know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we’ll see.”

Rupert Grint also spoke about the season 2 of his show Servant and says it is a bad place to be just when he has become a father in real life. “I think it’s, it’s probably the worst show to be a part of if you’ve just become a dad,” Grint laughed. “We filmed this season in kind of two halves really, because of the pandemic. I had the baby during the kind of down period when we were in lockdown and came back with the baby for the, for the second part. So it was, yeah, it’s very strange. It definitely has kind of changed my perspective on things but also in a helpful way…it was something I never really had much of an idea of, it was that kind of love…”

What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below.

