Actor Tyrese Gibson, who is well known as Roman Pearce from the Fast and Furious franchise, has just announced his split from wife Samantha. The couple released a joint statement announcing their separation and divorce.

Advertisement

The couple in their statement noted that they have faced their share of ups and downs and have mutually decided to part ways. The announcement of the same was this year as they didn’t wish to take the negativity into the next. Scroll down to read what they said.

Advertisement

Tyrese Gibson and Samantha’s statement, posted on Gibson’s Instagram, read, “We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce.”

Tyrese Gibson’s post continued reading, “Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else.”

Adding further, “We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually. As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021.”

Concluding the statement, Tyrese Gibson and Samantha said, “We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are.”

Tyrese Gibson and Samantha tied the knot in February 2017 and have a 2-year-old daughter, Soraya. The actor also has a 13-year-old daughter, Shayla, from a previous relationship.

While this was a not so happy news announcement, the actor made headlines for another reason. Yesterday, (Tuesday, December 29) The ‘Four Brothers’ actor’s Range Rover was recently stolen and too from the driveway of his Buckhead home. The actor said he parked the car in his driveway around 1:15 a.m. but discovered it was missing around 8 a.m.

Well, we wish Tyrese Gibson and Samantha luck for their lives ahead as well as hope he gets his SUV back soon.

Must Read: Wonder Woman 4: Patty Jenkins Confirms Third Instalment Of Gal Gadot Starrer Is Not The End!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube