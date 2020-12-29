



Khloe Kardashian never misses a chance to steal the limelight. From engagement ring rumours to her bold fashion choices, the reality TV star always manages to grab the attention of her fans. The 36-year-old shared a topless picture of herself on her Instagram and it’s breaking the internet.

Kardashians and Jenners are known for their hourglass figures and luxurious lifestyles.

Khloe Kardashian shared the picture with an emoticon on her Instagram handle and was seen topless covering her b**bs with her hands and wearing ripped denim jeans. The reality tv star paired her jeans with brown boots and a neat bun with smokey eyes and nude lips.

Take a look at the picture here:

Khloe looks super hot here, isn’t it?

A user commented, “You look incredible 🤩🤩🤩”. Another user commented, “@khloekardashian bringing in 2021 on heads hunnie!!!!! on the gas ⛽️ 🎉 👖”.

Her hourglass figure looks stunning in this picture and you’ll agree to it.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is spending a lot of time with Tristan Thompson lately. The two stayed together amid the pandemic to take care of their daughter True Thompson.

Recently, after signing his two-year $19 million deal to play basketball for the Boston Celtics, Tristan Thompson moved to Boston. Ever since then the rumours of his reconciliation started making rounds. The buzz has just intensified by what we have heard now. The two went on a date. Though there was a third person too but then this is still big news for all the fans out there.

As per an update in E! News Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson met for a dinner date in Zuma inside a 5-star restaurant. The dinner went on for some good 90 minutes. The two opted for an intimate space in a private dining room behind the chef’s kitchen. As per a source, Zuma is Thompson’s favourite restaurant and has been there quite a lot of times. “Tristan has been to Zuma quite a few times the past,” the source said.

What are your thoughts on Khloe’s topless picture? Tell us in the comments below.

