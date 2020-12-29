Kevin Feige has time and again expressed his wish to work with Keanu Reeves. Not just him but the DC bosses are also equally hoping to get the John Wick actor on board. It is a tug of war of sorts and let’s be real, who doesn’t want to have Reeves associated with them. While numerous projects continue to be speculated in Keanu’s name, grapevine now has to say he is in active talks with Marvel’s head for a new Disney Plus show and it is enough to get us excited. Read on to know more on this exciting update.

For the longest time, even before the pandemic hit in, we have been hearing reports that Keanu Reeves might embody the Ghost Rider in the Marvel flick and that might turn out to be a massive affair. Not just that, DC also had the rumour mill churning that they are planning a sequel to Constantine with Reeves in the centre of it all.

Now, as per a report in We Got This Covered, the birdies say that Kevin Feige, who has accepted that he is well connected to Keanu Reeves, is in active talk with him for a Marvel project. The buzz is that the project is a show with Disney Plus. For the unversed, the studio has announced numerous shows and there is no confirmation about which one exactly is Keanu on the verge of becoming a part of.

While on that, a tipster says that there is news that Marvel is hoping to revive Ghost Rider and other horror-tinged shows. On that note, it won’t be surprising if the studio announced Keanu Reeves as the new Rider. And honestly, we are up for any character that has Reeves playing it.

Meanwhile, as we speak, Keanu Reeves is busy working on his hit franchise John Wick. The Actor right now is busy shaping the fourth instalment in the row and fans have been awaiting for ages now.

How excited are you to see Keanu in the MCU? Let us know in the comments section below.

