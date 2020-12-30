Over the last few years, Hollywood has penetrated the Indian market really well. Be it pushing marketing strategies or creating hype around new-age technologies, the makers have successfully struck a chord with the audience. The demand for cinema is huge and it was quite visible with Avengers: Endgame’s fury at the Indian box office.

In today’s piece, we’ll be taking a look at the top 10 Hollywood grossers in India and their makers.

10) Mission: Impossible – Fallout (director- Christopher McQuarrie)

Released in 2018, Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the 6th instalment of the franchise. Featuring Tom Cruise in lead, the film was a huge global success. Thanks to highly positive reviews, it made a good collection of 77 crores at the Indian box office.

9) Captain Marvel (director- Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck)

This Brie Larson led superhero flick is amongst the biggest hits of 2019 globally. Not just commercial success but the film was very well received by critics too. Thanks to positive word-of-mouth, the film enjoyed a long run in India and ended up at 84.20 crores.

8) Spider-Man: Far From Home (director- Jon Watts)

Another blockbuster of 2019! Spider-Man: Far From Home features Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya and others. It too enjoyed a global critical and commercial success. In India, it made 85.70 crores.

7) The Fate Of The Furious (Fast & Furious 8) (director- F. Gary Gray)

It’s a sequel to Furious 7 and 8th instalment of Fast & Furious franchise. Apart from the franchise, leading stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel enjoy huge popularity in India. It collected 86 crores at the Indian box office back in 2017.

6) Jurassic World (director- Colin Trevorrow)

The film had a good pre-release hype in the Indian market due to the presence of Irrfan Khan. It enjoyed a positive response from critics and was a huge global success. In India, it made 101 crores.

5) Furious 7 (Fast & Furious 7) (director- James Wan)

It’s the 7th instalment of the franchise. It fetched decent reviews for its action in India. Here, it went onto garner 110 crores. The film released in 2015.

4) The Lion King (director- Jon Favreau)

Jon Favreau’s The Lion King made a good pre-release buzz thanks to attachment of Shah Rukh Khan and his son’s name attached with the Hindi version. It received applauds for its graphics and content. The film made 150.09 crores in India. It released last year.

3) The Jungle Book (director- Jon Favreau)

Another Jon Favreau’s film on the list! It performed way beyond the expectations upon its release in 2016. The film enjoyed a long theatrical run in India and put up a total of 188 crores at the box office.

2) Avengers: Infinity War (director- Joe Russo, Anthony Russo)

Marvel always had a huge fan base in India’s metro cities and we saw its proof in 2018. Avengers: Infinity War went onto broke several records by earning 222.69 crores.

1) Avengers: Endgame (director- Joe Russo, Anthony Russo)

Avengers: Endgame’s box office destruction needs no words. Released in 2019, the film was huge on pre-release buzz and smashed all the pre-booking records. It ended its glorious run at 365.50 crores and is the number 1 grosser in India.

From the list, we can observe that both Russo Brothers and Jon Favreau have two releases each. Russo’s total gross stands at 588.19 crores, while Favreau’s total stands at 338.09 crores.

