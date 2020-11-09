In Avengers: Endgame, we saw all our favourite superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to come together and fight Thanos. It is cited as one of the best cinematic moments so far. Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch and many others came together to stop the Mad Titan and his deadly mission.

It was delightful to see so many superheroes gelling up and giving us some funny and WHOA moments. But what if we tell you in the future, we might see a fight between Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America? Yes, you read it right!

As Chris Evans is no longer the Cap, Anthony’s Sam Wilson is taking the mantle ahead. So far, it was Steve Rogers leading the team. However, it looks like now it’s going to be a Captain Marvel. But not so easily! As reported by We Got This Covered, Brie Larson and Anthony Mackie’s superhero characters will have a tough fight going about who will lead the Avengers!

It is going to be a tough fight between Carol Danvers and Sam Wilson. This reminds us of Captain America: Civil War when Cap and Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man were at loggerheads. The reason was completely different in the 2016 film. However, that tiff changed the entire MCU dynamic.

It would be interesting to see if like the Civil War, will the Avengers be divided into two groups or not. After all, Captain America and Captain Marvel both will need support if they want to lead the team of superheroes.

As exciting as the news sounds, there is no confirmation about the same yet. Anthony Mackie is currently focused on his Disney+ Marvel web series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Set post the events of Avengers: Endgame, the series also stars Sebastian Stan.

On the other hand, Brie Larson will be next seen in Captain Marvel 2. However, the shooting is yet to begin. Until the sequel is released and Marvel announces new Avengers movie, we can hope for this powerful face-off. Until then, one can only hope that things take a dramatic twist like this in the MCU.

