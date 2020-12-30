



Billie Eilish is all about her excellent art and that’s why she’s attained so much fame at 19. She’s the youngest artist to ever croon a theme song for Daniel Craig led No Time To Die. What fans also like about her is her simplicity. Unlike most artists, she doesn’t believe in glam or skin show. But things went upside down when she posted a picture of women flashing b**bs.

As most of us know, there’s a whole trend of ‘post a picture’ challenge going around on Twitter. Recently, we saw a lot of celebrities including Gigi Hadid be a part of it. The latest one adding to the list is the Bad Guy singer who was asked by a fan to showcase “a drawing you’re really proud of.”

Billie Eilish being her unapologetic self shared a sketch of hers where she drew several private parts of women. From the a** to b**bs and the waist, the beauty drew some really beautiful sketches. “these probably lol i love b**bs,” she captioned the story.

In another challenge, Billie Eilish was asked to show her phone cover. This one too included two women who were n*ked and in an intimate moment. “lol. I love b**bs,” she wrote on this picture. In a weird happening, the American songwriter witnessed a loss of as many as 100,00 followers.

One of the fans was quick to notice the same and spread awareness about the same. The count had fallen down from a whopping 73 million to 72.9 million. Billie shared this fan post and wrote, “LMFAOOO y’all babies smh 💀💀.”

Check out the post below:

However, that just seemed to be a glitch via Instagram. Hours later, it was noticed that Billie Eilish had regained all her followers back as the count revived to the original number. So much, for nothing at all! Yes, we’re thinking the same!

