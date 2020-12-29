



Christmas might have smooches under mistletoe, but nothing beats the age old tradition of kissing your crush at the stroke of midnight during a New Year’s eve. New Year kisses has somewhat became iconic and it has featured many times in movies.

When it comes to holiday films, Christmas movies might be the most popular, but there are several Hollywood movies that focus on New Year’s Eve. So if you plan of celebrating this New Year’s eve by locking lips with someone, get inspired by these on-screen lip-locks from Hollywood films.

When Harry Met Sally

Rob Reiner directorial film had released in 1989. In the film, Billy Crystal who plays the role of Harry and Meg Ryan, who plays the role of Sally, hit plenty of roadblocks over the course of their are-they-or-aren’t-they in a relationship phase. However, Harry’s truly epic speech declaring his love for Sally is one of most emotional scenes in the film. He said, “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.” After the dory speech, he seals the deal with a kiss from Sally.

200 Cigarettes

Risa Bramon Garcia’s directorial arouses a feeling of sentimental recollection and uncertainty of the future. All the seven characters in the film make a pact, divulge a secret, break up, hook up or get in trouble. However, this scene from the film showcases Paul Rudd and Courtney Love take their friendship to a new level in a bathroom stall. It’s a New Year’s eve flick in the true sense.

New Year’s Eve

Garry Marshall’s rom-com features characters from different walks of life who’s paths cross after embarking on a quest to find happiness on New Year’s Eve. Additionally, it features a kiss between Zac Efron and Michelle Pfeiffer. Even though it is somewhat weird but also the cutest thing ever.

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Sharon Maguire’s film is one of the most celebrated romantic films till date. In the movie, Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) and Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) overcome obstacles like blue soup, ugly Christmas jumpers, and Daniel Cleaver to finally share a passionate kiss later. Must watch.

A Lot Like Love

It’s an American romantic comedy-drama film directed by Nigel Cole. The film stars Ashton Kutcher and Amanda Peet as the lead. In the film Oliver (Ashton) and Emily (Amanda) decide that they are not meant to be together, even though they were attracted to each other initially. However, later when they bump into each other, they decide to give their relationship a chance. And the kiss, is kind of a last-minute savior thing.

