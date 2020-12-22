High School Musical star, Zac Efron is a heartthrob that millions of girls across the globe are crushing on. A couple thousand of hearts broke when news of him being romantically involved with Australian beauty Vanessa Valladares made the headlines. While recently there was news of the actor wanting to settle in the kangaroo, here’s something that seems to be pointing at it being true.

As per recent news, the Baywatch actor has put his Los Angeles property up for sale. As per reports, it’s on the market for a whopping $7.8million.

As reported by 9Honey (celebrity.nine.com.au), Zack Efron – who moved to Australia in March this year – purchased the four-bedroom LA house seven years ago. The actor paid $5.8million for the 520-square-metre property located in the foothills above Hollywood. The property boasts a tree-framed view of the downtown skyline.

Talking about Zac Efron’s LA home, the property is two-storey and has a total of four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. It also has a separate one-bedroom guesthouse under the carport.

Currently, the guesthouse serves as a gym, complete with a sauna box.

Further details available regarding Zac Efron’s LA house include news of an asymmetrical fireplace in the living room, which is adjoined to the dining room. The house has a gourmet kitchen that is every chef’s dream. The family room is a spacious corner of the home where Zac currently has s vintage pinball machine set up.

The 17 Again actor’s property that is now on the market has several terraces that run the width of the home. It also has one boasting a circular spa that spills over into a luxurious swimming pool several metres below.

As reported earlier, Zac Efron is still in Australia and is currently shooting a Stan Original movie titled ‘Gold’. The shoot of the same is underway in the South Australian outback. Besides this, he has another project in the pipeline. This one is an animation produced by his longtime friend and radio host Kyle Sandilands.

Well, with Zac’s LA pad on the market now, do you think the actor has decided to settle down in Australia and not return to the US? Well, we will have to wait to know the answer.

