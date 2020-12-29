Johnny Depp has indeed had a very hard year considering he lost a libel case against NGN and later made a big revelation of exiting the Warner Bros with Fantastic Beasts franchise. The actor shared a hopeful message on his Instagram ahead of the holidays.

Christmas and New Year’s holidays are some of the most important vacations in the west and people wait for this throughout the year.

Sharing the message on his Instagram, Johnny Depp wrote, “This year has been so hard for so many. Here’s to a better time ahead. Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD. X”

What a lovely picture that is!

Also, a while ago Mads Mikkelsen who is stepping into Johnny Depp’s shoes for the role of Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts got massive backlash on social media from Depp’s fans.

In his recent interaction with the associated press, Mads was asked if he had tried to contact Depp after the news of replacing him in the film. To which he said that he isn’t aware of how he could reach out to him?

Mikkelsen said, “No, I don’t know him. I met him once. I wish I had his phone number, but unfortunately, that’s not the case.” Fans of Johnny Depp didn’t take the ‘I don’t know him’ very well and slam Mikkelsen on Twitter. A fan said, “The ‘I don’t know him’ sounds so arrogant and entitled.”

Another one commented, “I’m actually fed up with Mikkelsen already, though I don’t even know him. Never saw him in any movie,” another added.

Why didn’t he ask Warner Bros? A Johnny Depp fan said, “If he really wanted #JohnnyDepp’s phone number, he would just have to ask Warner Bros., other production houses, or the actors’ agencies, or maybe the actors of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ with who Johnny played. But he won’t, especially knowing why Johnny was left out of the movie.”

