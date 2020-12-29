The new year is just a couple of days away – like literally. With 2020 being a pretty negative year – what with the COVID-19 virus spreading across the globe and everyone’s personal and professional life being affected – 2021 is much awaited. But don’t start the new year with the negative of this one.

Advertisement

We are here to help you begin the new decade with some motivating and inspiring films from Hollywood. Hollywood isn’t just filled with rom-com, drama and action – it has a bucket full of excellent flicks that will help you keep moving forward. So check them out below.

From Rocky to Forrest Gump and 127 Hours – check out these five inspiring films of Hollywood.

Rocky (1976)

Advertisement

“Life is not about how hard of a hit you can give… It’s about how many you can take and still keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done.” This dialogue from the Sylvester Stallone directorial is all you need to keep in mind if you ever face any hurdle in life.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Starring Tom Hanks, this Robert Zemeckis directorial is about a slow-witted person (Forrest), who never considered himself disadvantaged. Remember this movie, especially this inspirational dialogue – “Mama always said, “Dying was a part of life,” I sure wish it wasn’t” – and you will be motivated to live life to the fullest.

Life is Beautiful (1997)

How do you stay positive amid severe problems, especially if you are left with an infant and separated from the mother? Well, watch these inspiring films, and you will know. The motivational flick will make you believe in yourself that if you put your mind to it, you can achieve it. A positive spirit is all you need.

The Pursuit of Happiness (2006)

This Gabriele Muccino directorial starring Will Smith, Thandie Newton and Jaden Smith, is an inspirational story of a man who refuses to let the difficulties in life take him down. This inspiring film beautifully shows how a father-son duo finds small bits of happiness amidst their struggle. This motivational film will teach how to hold it together and preserve it always.

127 Hours (2008)

This Danny Boyle directorial, starring James Franco, Amber Tamblyn, Kate Mara and others, is based on the true story of mountain climber Aron Ralston. The thrilling story makes the viewers experience something they haven’t before. It shows the importance of something we have taken for granted – life. The dialogue, “I’ve been moving towards it my entire life. The minute I was born, every breath that I’ve taken, every action has been leading me to this crack on the earth’s surface” rightly conveys the message.

Which is your favourite inspiring film? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Johnny Depp Shares His ‘Happy Holidays’ Message Bidding Adieu To A ‘Hard’ 2020

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube