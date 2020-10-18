Will Smith is one of the finest actors of Hollywood. The Men In Black actor and his family had recently got a chance to spend some time with the founder of the Isha Foundation Sadhguru. The spiritual leader has shared some photos of himself with the actor on his official social media page.

Will Smith was last seen in Bad Boys For Life which is the third instalment in the buddy cop film franchise. The movie was released in January this year and was received well by the audience as well as the critics.

Taking to Instagram, Sadhguru captioned the post “Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg #WillSmith.”

The post became viral within a few hours of posting it and has been ‘liked’ close to 400000 times. Actor Suzanne Bernert took to the comments section and wrote, “I don’t know who is the lucky one in this meeting …guess both of them.”

This is not the first spiritual experience for Will Smith. He had visited India in the past and had participated in the Ganga Aarti at Haridwar. He had also shared his experience on social media with his 49.7 million followers. He had written, “My Grandmother used to say, “God Teaches through Experience”. Traveling to India & Experiencing the colors, people and natural beauty has awakened a new understanding of myself, my Art & the Truths of the world.” Have a look at the post here.

What are your views on Will Smith meeting the great Sadhguru? Do share your opinions via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for all the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

