Are you a book lover like I am? Ever wondered, how boring the Hollywood film industry would have been without the many novels they’ve been based upon? Well, there’s no denying that books make up for some of the best film scripts we’ve seen so far. We all love the let’s-read-and-leave-it-to-our-imagination idea, but you have to admit that visuals end up doing a much better job.

Advertisement

We all create our world of imagination and start believing in the characters formed in them. And we know that it is so difficult to accept some other face to it which is brought to us in the form of movies. But there exist certain movies, which will force you to step out of your imaginary world and fall in love with the movie.

Advertisement

Koimoi brings you a list of 4 Hollywood movies that have surpassed our imagination to become the biggest hits we’ve ever seen. They’ve done justice to the books and inspired many more.

1. The Notebook

If you are a big fan of love stories, then Nicholas Sparks ought to be amongst your top favourite authors. Each and every book of Nicholas will spark so much love in your entire system, and the words create such magic that translating it into a Hollywood movie becomes a task. But, The Notebook steals the show nonetheless. For all the lovers of over-emotional romantic spins, this one leads the way. Besides, everything Nicholas Sparks writes gets turned into a movie.

2. The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep. Class. Fashion. And such devil-clad drama. A better view of the one-dimensional character of Miranda Priestley (as shown in the book), but with a solid amalgamation of a great cast, acting and direction; the book clearly lacks it all.

3. Forrest Gump

Most of us had no clue that this Oscar-winning Hollywood movie starring Tom Hanks was based on a book. While the movie was made 8 years later, with a number of changes and more power to Forrest (the character), it still managed to overshadow the book effortlessly.

4. Me Before You

I know not many will agree to me with this choice, but I am a sucker for love story guys! Don’t judge me for this one. When I read this Jojo Moyes novel, I thought how someone could possibly create the same magic on screen? And who would look perfect as Louisa and Will? But, when I saw the Hollywood movie of the same name, starring Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin, I thought that this book was written keeping them in mind.

Well, feel free to add on names in the comments section below. Also, do tell me which Hollywood movies bettered the stories than the book and if you agree with my list?

Must Read: Sharon Osbourne Tests Positive For COVID-19

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube