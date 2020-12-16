American-British TV personality Sharon Osbourne she has been tested positive of COVID-19. She was briefly admitted in a hospital as well. She took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared the news of her diagnosis. She added that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, has tested negative.

Advertisement

‘The Talk’ host tweeted, “I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalisation, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone, please stay safe and healthy.”

I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) December 15, 2020

Advertisement

After the 68-year-old announced on Twitter, ‘The Talk’ replied to her tweet with a message of support, “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mrs. O, we love you.” The Talk co-host Carrie Ann Inaba also took to Instagram and announced that she too has contracted the coronavirus.

On December 10, 2020, Inaba in her post wrote, “I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself… I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it’s way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey.”

Sharon Osbourne and her family had appeared in the early noughties reality show The Osbournes, which showcased the domestic life of the family. Heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne is well-known for his raucous antics onstage. He is notoriously known for eating a bat during a concert in Des Moines, Iowa, which was held on January 20, 1982.

Early this year, the Grammy-winning singer had cancelled a trip to Switzerland to see an immunity expert. He had cancelled his 2020 tour dates so as to he could make the trip to Europe to seek treatment for Parkinson’s disease. However, due to coronavirus scare, he has had to cancel his plans, reports aceshowbiz com.

His wife Sharon Osbourne shared it during an appearance on the TV show ‘The Talk’ and said, “We had to cancel our trip to Switzerland. We were meant to go on the 8th of April, but we had to cancel. We’re just hanging in, like everybody else, just trying to stay away and be quiet and just hold it in there, but I honestly find this such frightening times (sic). I just think it’s a really, really frightening time to be alive.

Must Read: ‘Jiju’ Nick Jonas, Hope You’re Okay! Priyanka Chopra Spotted Kissing Text For You Co-Star Sam Heughan On Sets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube