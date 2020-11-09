British-American television personality Sharon Osborne received massive criticism from Domestic Abuse charity Women’s Aid after she compared her marriage with Ozzy Osbourne to the “volatile” relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Her comments came after the actor lost a libel case against a leading daily.

Last week, the actor lost a lengthy libel case in which he sued the publisher of British tabloid The Sun over a 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.” The High Court judge Andrew Nicol had issued a ruling in favour of the tabloid citing that the claim was “substantially true”.

As reported by News.com.au, Judge Nichol said during his ruling, “The claimant has not succeeded in his action for libel. Although he has proved the necessary elements of his cause of action in libel, the defendants have shown that what they published in the meaning which I have held the words to bear was substantially true.”

Following the verdict, host of the US daytime show The Talk, Sharon Osbourne compared the pair’s relationship to her violent marriage to Ozzy by saying, “She gave him as good as she got.”

“Do you know what I think? It takes two to Tango. I think they had a very vulnerable relationship. I think they’re both as bad as each other. She gave him as good as she got. It wasn’t just like a little mouse in the corner being battered. She gave him back,” the 68-year-old host added.

Sharon Osbourne not only struck similarity in her marriage to Ozzy with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s marriage but also described her marriage to Ozzy as so volatile that she “would wake up with my two front teeth missing”.

However, Domestic Abuse charity Women’s Aid hit out at the star. During an interaction with the tabloid The Sun, a spokesperson for Women’s Aid said, “These comments send out a dangerous message, as ‘it takes two to tango’ makes it sound like domestic abuse means mutual abuse. In reality, domestic abuse is almost always underpinned by one partner using power and control against the other.”

The spokesperson also said, “Sometimes women acting in self-defence are told this makes them as bad as the abuser, and this can stop them from reaching out for the support that they desperately need. With one woman being killed on average every four days in the UK by a current or former partner, it is vital that domestic abuse is always taken seriously.”

