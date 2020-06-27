The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards was unlike any other show that the ceremony has seen over the years. The virtually aired award show, that honours the best daytime TV shows and their stars, was via live stream on CBS.
A fun-filled ceremony, the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards were co-hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond. All the winners individually shot for their acceptance speech from their homes and maintained social distancing owing to the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The show also hosted a memorial segment to mourn the loss of loved ones in the past year.
From Ellen DeGeneres winning the best Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show to Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek winning the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host, here is the complete list of nominees and winners as reported by The People.
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Steve Burton, General Hospital
Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and Beautiful
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless
Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Finola Hughes, General Hospital
Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West, General Hospital
Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives
Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives
James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital
Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Tamara Braun, General Hospital
Rebecca Budig, General Hospital
Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful
Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless
Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives
Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series:
Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless
Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives
Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives
Eden McCoy, General Hospital
Katelyn MacMullin, General Hospital
Outstanding Drama Series:
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
The Young and the Restless
General Hospital
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program:
Hot Bench
Judge Judy
The People’s Court
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
Outstanding Morning Show:
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Today show
Good Morning America
Sunday Today with Willie Geist
Outstanding Game Show:
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
Double Dare
The Price is Right
Jeopardy!
Family Feud
Outstanding Game Show Host:
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
The View
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
The 3rd hour of Today
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host:
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Anna Navarro, The View
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Larry King, Larry King Now
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show:
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe
The Kelly Clarkson Show
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
The Talk
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host:
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and KeKe Palmer, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk
Maury Povich, Maury
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
