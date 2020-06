The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards was unlike any other show that the ceremony has seen over the years. The virtually aired award show, that honours the best daytime TV shows and their stars, was via live stream on CBS.

A fun-filled ceremony, the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards were co-hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond. All the winners individually shot for their acceptance speech from their homes and maintained social distancing owing to the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The show also hosted a memorial segment to mourn the loss of loved ones in the past year.

From Ellen DeGeneres winning the best Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show to Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek winning the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host, here is the complete list of nominees and winners as reported by The People.

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Steve Burton, General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and Beautiful

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless

Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West, General Hospital

Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives

Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital

Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Tamara Braun, General Hospital

Rebecca Budig, General Hospital

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series:

Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives

Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives

Eden McCoy, General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullin, General Hospital

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

The Young and the Restless

General Hospital

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program:

Hot Bench

Judge Judy

The People’s Court

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

Outstanding Morning Show:

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Today show

Good Morning America

Sunday Today with Willie Geist

Outstanding Game Show:

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Double Dare

The Price is Right

Jeopardy!

Family Feud

Outstanding Game Show Host:

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

The View

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

The 3rd hour of Today

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host:

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Anna Navarro, The View

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Larry King, Larry King Now

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show:

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe

The Kelly Clarkson Show

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

The Talk

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host:

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and KeKe Palmer, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk

Maury Povich, Maury

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

Keep glued to this space for many more such updates.

