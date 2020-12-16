Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her film Text For You in London. The actress was spotted sharing an intimate kiss with the Outlander star, Sam Heughan and their pictures are going viral on the internet. And we wonder what Nick Jonas has to say about this, haha!

Text For You is a story that revolves around a woman who is grieving the tragic loss of her fiancé and decides to send romantic text messages on his old number. As the story moves ahead, the woman forms a new attachment with the number that it is assigned to.

In the pictures that are going viral, Priyanka Chopra can be seen sharing an intimate kiss with her co-star Sam Heughan. In the background of the picture, we can see the snowflakes falling down and the stars sharing a kiss amid this beautiful scene.

Priyanka can be seen wearing a fuschia pink dress and paired with a bright orange coat and boots. Take a look at the pictures here:

That looks like one dreamy picture, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, during a recent virtual conversation, The Jonas Brother singer, Nick Jonas opened up about quarantining with his wife Priyanka Chopra, the work they have been doing together and his youngest niece, Willa.

In a digital interview with ET, Nick opened up about meeting Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughter, Willa. He said, “I have [met her]. It’s, you know, Joe and Sophie’s thing to speak about or not, but she’s the best.”

The singer also revealed that like many across the globe, he too wishes to spend more time with his family but is happy that everyone is healthy and happy. Nick Jonas said, “I wish we could all be together, but that’s so many families’ wish and dream at the moment. But yeah, I’m grateful everyone’s healthy and happy. We’ve all been very fortunate, but looking forward to a time when life gets back to hopefully some kind of version of normal and we can spend more time together.”

