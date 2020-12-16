Zack Snyder sent happy waves across the world yesterday when he revealed that the Snyder Cut Of Justice League might make it to the theatres. Yes, you read that right, he did confirm that. But while doing that he also added that the film would release with an R rating because of the violence and Batman dropping some F-Bombs. Well, the latter has left fans worried, and they are tensed for the same. Let’s see what they have to say, scroll below.

To brush up your memories, earlier this years HBO announced that they will be releasing Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League on their streaming platform, HBO Max. It was said that with the added scenes, the film is four-hour long and will be cut down into 4 episodes on the streaming platform. Now Snyder says that it might release as a four-hour film with an R rating in theatres.

Justifying the R rating for Justice League, Zack Snyder said that there is a scene where Batman drops F-bomb. A rant by Ray Fisher and violence by Steppenwolf. “There’s one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what’s going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both,” Zack told EW.

Now turns out Batman using the F-Bomb has become the topic of concern for netizens, who have flooded Twitter with their reaction on the same. A user wrote, “It’s not strictly about it being rated R. There’s a difference in using violence to tell a story, versus just throwing stuff in so it can be advertised as R-rated Batman. Batman doesn’t have to say fuck.”

Another wrote, “I don’t want to know the type of person who gets excited for a 4 hour, R rated Justice League movie with a Batman that drops F-bombs. That is not a person I need to know.”

Why the fuck do I want to hear batman dropping F bombs? https://t.co/dle6pA7wHp — Wesley (@wesleywhite626) December 14, 2020 It's not strictly about it being rated R. There's a difference in using violence to tell a story, versus just throwing stuff in so it can be advertised as R-rated Batman. Batman doesn't have to say fuck. — Ryanshanehelms (@Hotrod_Helms) December 15, 2020 I don't want to know the type of person who gets excited for a 4 hour, R rated Justice League movie with a Batman that drops F bombs. That is not a person I need to know. — Ashley Cooper (@ashleyversus) December 15, 2020 Batman’s F bomb in justice league is him turning to the camera and saying “fuck you joss” — bb (@boomborks) December 15, 2020 I want to see "The Batman", but I'm sticking to my 60s DC Comics where all you read was "Great Scott" or "Great Krypton". (Can you imagine Adam West dropping the "F" bomb? https://t.co/KaTgheFBvj — Gary Music Miller (@garymusicmiller) December 16, 2020 X-Men First Class: Hugh Jackman tells people to go fuck themselves Avengers Age of Ultron: Tony Stark makes a rape joke Deadpool 1/2: Swears like a 13 year old child Logan: 40 F bombs Marvel Fans: *laughs non stop* WOW THIS IS SO COOL Justice League: Batman says fuck once pic.twitter.com/YAJd0si9VJ — Stuntman Mike (@Stuntman_MIK3) December 16, 2020

What are your views on Batman’s F-bomb row in Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League? Let us know in the comments section below.

