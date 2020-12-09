Amber Heard in no time has become one of the Internet’s most hated personality. The petition reaching a million signatories and the constant backlash on social media is the proof. But it seems like it has not changed Warner Bros’ mind even an inch. The studio continues to employ her as Mera in Aquaman 2 even amid the constant and well violent request to fire her. Not just that, little birdies now have something that might make the fans more furious. Read on to know.

While Heard holds the ground as Mera, we might just get to see her in Zack Snyder’s Justice League too. Yes, you read that right. It is being said that Amber will replace Aquaman in the Snyder cut. This news comes after several speculations of her being approached for some big projects.

As per a report in We Got This Covered, Amber Heard as Mera is all set to star in The Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League. She will be starring in the extended Knightmare sequence that has been making headlines for a while now. As per insider Daniel Richtman, Mera will be in the zest to take the possession of Aquaman’s Trident and also his place in the movie. For the unversed, Aquaman is played by the heartthrob Jason Momoa.

As per the report, Daniel Richtman said, “In the Snyder Cut Mera has the trident in the Knightmare future and is taking Aquaman’s spot on the JL.”

Meanwhile, this is not just the project that Amber Heard is said to be a part of. While a huge section of audience still want her to be dropped from Aquaman 2, the studio plans to increase her screen time instead. There is buzz that they are planning to give her more time in the sequel so as to set Mera for a spin-off of her own. Amber will be getting a film around her in the near future. Not just that, there were also reports that she was in active talks with Margot Robbie for a part in Pirates Of The Caribbean Spin-off.

