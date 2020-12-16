Tom Cruise and his upcoming action-thriller Mission: Impossible 7, have been super consistent in grabbing headlines. While the franchise factor has always been attached, the film is making more noises due to its leaks. Earlier, Cruise‘s stunts went viral and now, one audio clip has been leaked.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. One audio clip has been leaked and it’s spreading like a wildfire. It features Cruise shouting at MI 7‘s crew for breaking COVID-19 rules. Spanning for around two and a half minutes, the audio clip has lots of F-bombs. But it felt good how much the action star is concerned for his movie.

Advertisement

As per the audio shared by The Sun, Tom Cruise is heard saying, “We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f*cking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf*ckers.”

Tom Cruise continues, “I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f*cking gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f*cking do it again. That’s it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f*cking homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f*cking industry! So I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f*cking movie down! Is it understood?”

“If I see it again you’re f*cking gone, and you are, so you’re going to cost him his job, if I see it on the set you’re gone and you’re gone. That’s it. Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here. That’s it. That’s it, guys. Have a little think about it. That’s what I think of Universal and Paramount. Warner Brothers. Movies are going because of us. If we shut down it’s going to cost people f*cking jobs, their home, their family. That’s what’s happening.

Tom Cruise concluded, “All the way down the line. And I care about you guys, but if you’re not going to help me you’re gone. OK? Do you see that stick? How many meters is that? When people are standing around a f*cking computer and hanging out around here, what are you doing? And if they don’t comply then send their names to Matt Spooner. That’s it.”

Must Read: From Money Heist To The Queen’s Gambit: IMDB’s Top Rated Shows Of 2020; Check Out



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube