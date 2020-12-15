Who wouldn’t love being in a relationship with the members of One Direction? Well, I guess the pretty much everyone has raised their hands. But did you know, the staff members couldn’t date them if they wanted to keep their job?

Well, One Direction stylist, Lou Teasdale, recently opened up about some things that took place during the band’s touring. Revealing that ‘everyone would sleep together,’ she also addressed the rumours of the relationship between Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Read on for the juice.

During the podcast, Sex, Lies And DM Slides, Lou Teasdale shared some insight into what used to happened during One Direction’s tours. She said, “With me, I was with them from right at the beginning until right at the end so I think you kinda can’t sleep with them. It’s quite important to keep in your job.”

Continuing further, the One Direction stylist said, “‘Some people would come in, like assistants and stuff, and think it’s love, but it’s not, and it’s the quickest way to lose your job. Then they’ll have a new girlfriend, she’s there and they don’t want you in the room.”

Lou Teasdale also revealed that everyone knew everything that was happening. She said, “Every­one knew each other’s business on tour. It was like working in an office. Everyone ends up either falling out or sleeping together or both. Everyone knows everybody’s sh*t – that’s how it goes.”

Despite being plagued with romance rumours surrounding One Direction’s Harry Styles during their heyday, Lou interjected, “No I never [dated any of them]… But they were a lot younger than me so it was always on a friendship level.” She revealed that instead of Harry, she had been dating another man who also worked on the crew and with whom she had a daughter.

She also discussed the conspiracy theories that Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles were engaged in a secret gay relationship. She laughed it out, saying, “I have millions of girls asking me about Harry and Louis being gay.”

Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson soared to fame on X Factor in 2010.

What do you think of these juicy revelations of One Direction’s touring day by Lou Teasdale? Let us know in the comments.

