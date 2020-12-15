Besides a global pandemic, 2020 has given us a lot of OTT content and that too top class. IMDB has just released the top rated shows of 2020 including Money Heist, The Boys, The Queen’s Gambit and Dark.

There’s a one really good thing about 2020 is that we got to finish our watch list of various OTT platforms. Since we couldn’t go out, we decided to binge-watch on our watch list.

Here are the IMDB top rated shows of 2020:

The Boys: Amazon Prime

The Boys is based on superheroes using their powers in a rogue way. The first season released back in 2019 and the second season released recently and was a hit. If you still haven’t seen it, watch it now.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel): Netflix

It’s a Spanish heist crime story created by Álex Pina and the characters in the story are quite intriguing. It is one of the best shows available on Netflix.

Dark: Netflix

This show will consume you in a way that you won’t even realise. It’s a German science fiction show that will surely mess with your head but in a good way. Watch it, we recommend it 10/10.

Ozark: Netflix

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark revolves around money laundering and how a financial advisor Martin Byrde has to do it for a gangster after his partner gets caught while cheating.

The Mandalorian: Disney Plus Hotstar

Why do you even need a reason to watch baby Yoda? Just watch it without any second thought. It’s the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise.

The Queen’s Gambit: Netflix

This show emerged as a silent performer this year. A young talented girl playing chess in the man’s world and fighting drug abuse in her personal life. The storyline will keep you hooked, watch it if you haven’t already.

The Umbrella Academy: Netflix

This is one of the most loved American superhero series with an interesting storyline put together. Once you start watching it, we bet there’s no stopping you.

Westworld: Disney Plus Hotstar

A futuristic western-themed park named Westworld has the visitors interacting with robots and it becomes chaotic when malfunctioning begins.

The Witcher: Netflix

The Geralt of Rivia is a mutated monster hunter, who is struggling to find a place for himself in the world. But amid the chaos, he comes across something that is worth melting for.

The Crown: Netflix

The Crown has now been successfully for 3 seasons. Season 4 of the show was awaited because it not only brought back the Queen but also Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher. The results of the hype make the show enter this list.

Did your favourite show make it to the IMDB list of top rated shows? Tell us in the comments below.

