Tenet director Christopher Nolan has recently revealed that it was the studio’s decision to release the film in theatres over the summer. He also said that he couldn’t do anything on the matter. Tenet, after getting delayed three times, got a September release. However, the film wasn’t made available in key markets. As a result, Tenet made $300 million at the box-office and analysts declared it a failure.

Advertisement

However, Christopher Nolan still sees the film as a Triumph considering the difficult circumstances surrounding its release. The film got mixed reviews from the critics and the audience.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Christopher Nolan said, “The studio made the decision to release the film in the summer in parts of the world where it was safe to open the film because of the response to the pandemic in those individual countries. And I think they made a good decision. . . . A lot of people got to see the film. A lot of people went back to work and all the rest and were able to safely do that. This country is a different story. But Hollywood filmmaking is a global business. It’s not an American-only business. And I think it’s very important for people to look beyond where they are sitting in the world and look at what’s going on in the rest of the world as well, and be mindful of that.”

When asked if he had the power to stop the studio from releasing the film, Nolan said, “Of course not. Look at what’s just happened. They’ve just unilaterally shifted their entire distribution pattern on their slate without talking to even the financing partners.”

Well, what’s your take on Christopher Nolan’s statement? Do you agree with him? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities and movies.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Will Be Together For Christmas Amidst Divorce Rumours?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube