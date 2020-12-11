Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently appeared during the Disney Investor Day 2020 call and made an announcement about several upcoming projects, as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansive Phase 4. His announcement also included news about the much-awaited film, Ant-Man 3, with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly headlining the cast.

The Marvel boss during the event announced that the MCU slate will included upcoming films such as Black Widow, Eternals, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Along with these films Ant-Man 3, which now has the official title – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, will be included.

In addition to the new title, Kevin Fiege also announced that Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas will be reprising their roles, Scott Lang, Hope Van Dyne, and Dr. Hank Pym, respectively, reports Collider. Also, Peyton Reed will be onboard as the director of the film.

Furthermore, Kevin Feige also revealed that Kathryn Newton, who was previously seen films such as Big Little Lies, Freaky, has been roped in to play the role of Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter, and Jonathan Majors will portray Kang the Conqueror in the film.

Previously, Emma Furhmann played the role of the grown-up version of Cassie in Avengers: Endgame. She was seen embracing Scott (Rudd) after he emerged from being stuck in the Quantum Realm years after Thanos snapped the Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel Studios also released the logo of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Twitter. Check out the logo below:

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/opXw1cmpFj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige paid tribute to the late, great Chadwick Boseman towards the end of their presentation at Disney Investor Day on Thursday. He also confirmed that Boseman’s character of T’Challa will not be recast in Black Panther II.

Feige said, “I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family. Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past.”

He added, “To honour the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

