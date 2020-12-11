Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s playful social media rivalry is well known. Their rivalry goes back to the time when the two first met on the set of 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, now a new member has joined in the playful Twitter feud and it is none other than Chris Hemsworth.

Recently, the Deadpool star filmed his mother ‘trash talk’ about The Thor: Ragnarok actor. Now the Australian actor has decided to take an act of revenge against him on Wednesday by roping in a crew member from the set of Netflix’s Spiderhead to hurl insults at Ryan.

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram and shared a video in which he fed lines to costume designer Dan Blacklock to offer his clap-back. In the clip, the actor can be seen firing back at Ryan, “Hey, Ryan Reynolds. What’s up, man? I saw you got your mom to trash talk me and say some horrible things about me, so I’ve got my dad here to say a few things about you.”

Chris Hemsworth went on to ask his ‘dad’ Dan to say the things they discussed before the recordings. The Aussie actor can be heard saying, “He’s not a top man! We talked about this before. Tell them all the stuff we discussed: you hate him, he’s a d**khead, the worst actor, your least favourite Canadian in the whole world.”

On the contrary, Dan, who seemed quite reluctant to get involved, protested saying that he’d never said a single bad thing about Ryan and that Chris’ comments were ‘ridiculous’. But Chris seems to persistent and even asked him to say, “You hate Aviation Gin. That it’s disgusting. It’s not your favourite drink. And ‘Green Lantern’? What did you say about that? It’s not the best movie ever. Even if you liked him, it’s not the best movie.” Take look at the clip below:

Chris Hemsworth’s failed attempt to attack Ryan Reynolds comes after the latter shared a video to his Twitter account featuring his mother, Tammy. His mother read an expletive-laden rant against Chris. She began by introducing herself and clarified that her son insisted that she read a statement he had written.

Ryan’s mother in the clip said, “Chris Hemsworth is everyone’s least favourite Australian. And as a reminder, Hugh Jackman still exists. Chris is a no-good a**hat who looks like a bodybuilder f**ked a platypus.” However, at the end of the clip, she apologised for her son’s message and said, “I am so sorry for my son Ryan, Chris. You know, it’s my fault, I brought him up wrong.”

To my fellow @agboleague superhero fantasy football players. I don’t trash talk. Even if it’s “required”. Even if it benefits the astounding work of @sickkids hospital. Disparaging others isn’t what heroes do. I was raised to treat friends with respect. #ChrisHevansprine. pic.twitter.com/a6XsNvsRwt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 7, 2020

