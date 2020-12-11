Earlier today, Disney gave all its fans an early Christmas by releasing its upcoming slate. During its investor day, the studio announced dozens of new films and TV shows, including some Marvel movies and shows we are eagerly waiting for. One such announcement was of Marvel’s Black Panther 2.

As per Disney’s tweet today, the film will be opening on July 8, 2022. The film will be written and directed by Ryan Coogler. But what was more interesting in this tweet, was the news that Marvel Studios will not re-cast Chadwick Boseman’s King T’Challa in the superhero film.

Upon Chadwick Boseman’s early death this year, fans were unsure how Marvel would take ahead the story of his character in Black Panther 2. Boseman passes away in August this year after losing his battle with colon cancer.

Talking about not re-casting T’Challa in Black Panther 2, Marvel Studios head, Kevin Feige said, “Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally.” (quote via SlashFilms)

Kevin Feige added, “His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it’s for that reason that we will not re-cast the character. However, to honour the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

Check out Disney’s tweet announcing Black Panther 2 and the news of not replacing Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa here:

Black Panther released in 2018 and became the ninth highest-grossing film of all time. The film grossed over $1 billion worldwide and even took home three Oscars. Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa made his MCU debut in Captain America: Civil War (2016). King T’Challa and those in his kingdom also played a prominent role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

