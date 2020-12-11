December is a magical month, and it is full of presents and surprises. And, it looks like this year’s Christmas is going to be extra special for all the Marvel fans. The highly-anticipated Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder received a thunderous reaction when it was announced at SDCC 2019. Now, we have a new announcement.

Advertisement

Marvel Studios president and chief creative officer Marvel, Kevin Feige made an announcement which might sweep you off your feet. With Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson returning to their roles, there will be a new star joining them. To know who it is, continue reading further.

Advertisement

According to reports in Screenrant, Christian Bale will join Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson in Thor: Love and Thunder. He will portray the villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will return for a fourth solo adventure (an MCU first) in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently set for release on May 6, 2022. Production is slated to begin in January 2021, and Thor: Ragnarok helmed Taika Watiti will be back to direct once more. Plot specifics are still being kept under wraps, but Love and Thunder have so far amassed quite the supporting cast.

Taika Waititi previously revealed, “When we were shooting Ragnarok, I was reading one storyline by Jason Aaron called THE MIGHTY THOR. And for those of you that don’t know that storyline, it’s incredible and full of emotion and love and thunder. And it introduces, for the first time, a female Thor,” confirming that Jane Foster, played by Portman, will become the Mighty Thor, Goddess of Thunder.

Well, we are sure that fans must be jumping with joy and their wait must have become impossible. Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on May 6, 2022! But now you tell us that are you all excited to watch Christian Bale as a part of this movie? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Britney Spears & Backstreet Boys’ New Collab ‘Matches’ Is Out Now!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube