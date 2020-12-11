It is a too productive day for Marvel, Disney and the fans that have been hooked to their Twitter handle for a better part of the day. As we speak, the collaborated giants have made numerous announcements about new projects and other things. Amid the same, the studio has decided to bring back Marvel’s first family in a Fantastic Four Reboot and below is all you need to know about this most significant update of the day.

It isn’t like this is a surprise we weren’t ready for. It has been for a long time that there have been speculations that the bosses at Marvel are thinking to bring back their first family. Studio head Kevin Feige had even teaser that they are trying to include the Fantastic Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. All of this came after Disney acquired the rights for the film back in 2019 at Comic-Con.

Marvel today took the opportunity of the Disney Investors Day and announced that they have officially given a green signal to a Fantastic Four Reboot. To do this, the studio released a short promo with the production logo. The logo is a sleek edgy 4 that appears in the short video.

There is no update about the cast of the project. The announcement was kept crisp. But one thing that is revealed is that Jon Watts will take the directors seat for Fantastic Four Reboot. The man holds 3 Spidey movies to his credit. Namely Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and the upcoming, and still untitled, Spider-Man 3. This will be the first time Jon does something other than the web-slinging hero for Marvel.

On their official Twitter handle, Marvel wrote, “Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel’s First Family, Fantastic Four!”

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel’s First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Talking about the casting, for the longest times Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been associated with a Fantastic Four movie. This might just be the one the actors feature in. Whom do you want to play Mr Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing in the reboot? Let us know in the comments section below.

