Ben Affleck is one of the most popular actors of Hollywood. He is known for playing Batman in DCEU’s Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice. According to a recent media report, the actor is in touch with Amazon studios to star in their upcoming The Tender Bar’s adaptation. The film, which is based on the memoir by J.R. Moehringer of the same name will be directed by none other than George Clooney.

J.R. Moehringer’s The Tender Bar talks about the author’s childhood in Long Island and his search for a father figure in the customers at his Uncle Charlie’s pub. Reportedly, George Clooney will be directing as well as producing the film. The release date of the movie hasn’t been announced yet. The movie is written by William Monahan, who is known for winning the Academy Award for best-adapted screenplay for The Departed in 2007.

As per a report by Deadline, Ben Affleck is in the negotiations to star in The Tender Bar. If the news turns true then it would be George Clooney and Ben Affleck’s reunion after Argo. The 2012 film was very well received by the critics and won many awards including the Oscars.

The report also said that after George Clooney signed the project, Ben Affleck was high on his list to star in the film. It is still not known if Clooney would also star in The Tender Bar or not.

