The Asgardian God Of Mischief aka Loki aka Tom Hiddleston is all set to leave your jaw dropped as Marvel has just released the first trailer of the show. The series on one of the studio’s most loved villain s has been in the making for a while now. The trailer comes in with a massive package of surprise as Loki is now travelling in time and doesn’t that explain the numerous speculations about his presence in different time periods in different films? Well that’s a conversation for the next time, let’s see the trailer first.

This morning, Marvel gave their fans, not one, not two but a whole bag of announcements and glimpses that we are still enjoying. One of the many gifts was the Loki trailer. Sharing the trailer for the spin-off series, the studio also announced the release period of the show. The God Of Mischief is all set to visit us in a series format in May 2021.

Loki this time is delving into some serious dynamics but with his standard wit and the dark sarcasm. The synopsis defines the series as a crime thriller. We see him facing off the TVA, or Time Variance Authority. We see the God Of Mischief travelling through time zones. Some action sequences, chases and gut-wrenching intrigue take us through various landscapes like the Avengers: Endgame did.

Not to miss, Loki trailer also confirms the long-standing speculations of Owen Wilson’s cameo. The actor can be seen having a war of words with Tom Hiddleston in an elevator. There are no details on what character the actor plays and his significance, but the first glimpse of him has indeed hyped up his stake in the movie.

Loki has been one of the oldest characters in the Marvel cinematic universe. The character has time and again been at the loggerheads with the saviours and has even supported them sometimes. Said to be Thor’s brother, the God Of Mischief was in the first 2011 Thor film. Since then, we have seen him play the main baddie in Avengers and making appearances in Thor and Avengers sequels.

Loki releases in May 2021. Tell us how much did you like the trailer in the comments section below.

