As we always keep saying that ever since the nationwide lockdown has been lifted, and our lives are getting back to normal, the number of COVID-19 positive cases have also increased. Every day we hear a new celebrity announcing the news of them testing positive for the virus. The recent one to get added in this list is the US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

It has been a rough year for Ellen. She has been in the headlines ever since her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been under scrutiny for being reported to have a toxic work environment. Well, now the year is also ending on a bad note for her.

Ellen DeGeneres announced in a statement on Twitter on Thursday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 62-year-old television host said that she is “feeling fine”, and is abiding by “all proper CDC guidelines”.

In a statement on Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres informed that she has tested positive for the deadly virus, and said in her statement, “Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen.” Check out her post below:

After Ellen tested positive, production on her talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been paused until she recovers, People reports. The Ellen DeGeneres Show was filming without an in-studio audience and with a mix of virtual and in-person celebrity guests since season 18 premiered in September.

A spokesperson for production company Telepictures told People, “Following Ellen’s announcement this morning; we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January.”

Well, we hope for her speedy recovery and hope to see her back in action super soon.

