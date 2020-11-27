The Ellen Show has given us thousands of hilarious and adorable moments to cherish. Many Hollywood celebs have been a part of the TV show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres over the years and it has been phenomenal watching them.

Advertisement

Even re-watching the old episodes of The Ellen Show is entertainment in 2020. And probably that’s why a video clip from the last year episode featuring Dakota Johnson is doing rounds all over again today.

Advertisement

In the episode which turned out to be pretty awkward, Ellen DeGeneres asked Dakota about not inviting her to the actress’ star-studded 30th birthday celebrations in Malibu. Dakota immediately replied and said that she was invited. When Ellen failed to recall, the actress said that she thought that the comedian didn’t like her. “I didn’t even know you wanted to be invited. I didn’t even know you liked me.”

When the thing stretched, Dakota Johnson suggested Ellen to ask everybody. This is when the show’s executive producer reminded Ellen that she was indeed invited but she was out of town. “Yeah, I had that thing,” recalled Ellen immediately as everyone broke into laughter. She also added that now she remembers that she was invited stating that Malibu was too far for her to travel and that’s why she didn’t come.

But that wasn’t it. Both Ellen & Dakota had a hilariously awkward time discussing the comedian Tig Notaro who entertained stars at her birthday. When Dakota admitted that she is her favourite comedian everyone again burst into laughter. An awkward Dakota got up from her seat and pretended to leave. Ellen while pretending to be jealous also said that her favourite actress is Jennifer Aniston. Watch the video below:

Isn’t that hilarious?

Meanwhile, Dakota Johnson recently wrapped up the shooting of The Lost Daughter, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal. After the huge success of Fifty Shades franchise, the beauty is now taking a step forward to promote se*ual wellness. Reportedly, the actress has recently invested in se*ual wellness brand, Maude.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Zac Efron Is Single Again? Actor Splits With Vanessa Valladares After 5 Months!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube