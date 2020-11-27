Those who are FRIENDS fans and even those who aren’t would have an idea about how famous is Courteney Cox’s Monica Geller ‘Turkey Dance’. She did that for Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing in FRIENDS, and now she has recreated that for us just to make out gloomy 2020 a bit better.

Advertisement

She today posted an Instagram video in which she says, “Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. I hope you’re having a great day. I’m feeling so thankful.” She then adds, “And also, if I get one more g–damn GIF of that turkey on my head dancing like a f**king fool, I’m just gonna snap!”

Advertisement

“So anyhow, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy,” concludes Courteney Cox by showing off the iconic dance move.

Check the video here:

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox united for a mini-reunion to celebrate their hugely popular sitcom, Friends, during a video call with host Jimmy Kimmel at the virtual Emmy award gala.

Aniston, who earlier presented an award with Kimmel at Staples Centre in a stunning black dress, reconnected with him from home for the reunion in her pyjamas, reports ew.com.

While she was on a video call with Kimmel, Cox joined in. “Of course, I’m here. We live together,” she said.

“Yeah, we’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy,” Aniston added, referring to the year when the hit sitcom premiered. Aniston’s Rachel Green and Cox’s Monica Geller were roommates in the story for the longest time.

Must Read: The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 5 Review: The Child Is Not Baby Yoda!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube