‘Tis the season to be Jolly – Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la. Are you in the Christmas spirit already? Because we are. Christmas is just 15 days away, and we are super excited to see the streets and trees decked with lights and the jolly old Santa Claus interacting with young children.

Without a doubt, Santa plays an important part in keeping the Christmas cheer alive, and Hollywood knows that all too well. Maybe that’s the reason why the film industry has so many Santas. But don’t be fooled – not all onscreen Santas are good. Some head out in the red and white suit to commit crimes, while others put it on to steal the merriness away.

From Ben Affleck and Kurt Russell to Jim Carrey and others, meet some Hollywood actors who wore the red coat and brought Santa to life.

Kurt Russell – The Christmas Chronicles & The Christmas Chronicles 2

Maybe the only Santa on our list who lives up to the expectations that one has from the man in the red coat. A feel-good film, The Christmas Chronicles follows a brother-sister duo who hijacks Santa Claus and his sleigh while he is delivering presents. The little girl’s need to catch Santa on camera lead to the entire group facing some issues when they come face to face.

In the sequel – which released a couple of days ago – takes the first story forward where now the little girl visits Mr & Mrs Claus (Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn) at their home in the North Pole after being kidnapped. No jokes!

Ben Affleck In Reindeer Games

While most Santas bring joy and distribute gifts, those in Reindeer Games are out to loot a bank. With an unwilling Ben Affleck donning the suit and joining the heist, what follows is loads of shooting, killings and things you wouldn’t associate with Santa or the season. This Santa is definitely on the bad list.

Jim Carrey In Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

This may be the most unique Santa Claus you ever see in films, on TV or in real life. Keeping true to his name, the Grinch stole Christmas in this film by becoming the jolly older man in the red suit and hat. He stole everyone’s gifts and decorations. But with the season of love around the corner even the Grinch can have a change of heart, right? (wink)

Billy Bob Thornton In Bad Santa

This 2003 black comedy saw Billy Bob Thornton play a departmental store Santa who is a s*x-addicted alcoholic. Along with a kid (Brett Kelly), who is often bullied, this man in the red coat who no body likes begins his journey of coming over on the good side of the list.

Alec Baldwin In Rise of the Guardians

This 2012 kids animated flick saw Alec Baldwin voice the character of Santa Claus. Featuring all the guardians who look after children and keep them safe, the film followed their trials and tribulations while getting another guardian onboard, and at the same time fighting off the evil Pitch Black from corrupting the kids’ dreams. This is again not a typical role you would expect Santa in – aren’t we right?

What do you think of these different Santa Claus’ in Hollywood? Let us know in the comments below.

