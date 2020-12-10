The year 2020 didn’t turn out as we had expected it to be. Coronavirus pandemic has sabotaged our travels plans. However, now life is slowly getting back on track we can finally execute our plans. While there are certain travel restrictions, we have an alternative option to enjoy the adventure of a car or motorcycle journey. And if you are looking for inspiration, we have these Hollywood films which will give much-needed inspiration to hit the road.

Nothing beats the adventure of a car or motorcycle journey and Hollywood filmmakers have given endless tributes to friendship, and close bonds all happening over a road trip.

From Dumb and Dumber to Into the Wild- Here is the list of Hollywood road trip films which share an appreciation for self-discovery and some comedy on America’s wide-open roads.

Dumb and Dumber

Peter Farrelly’s directorial film Dumb and Dumber, which was released in 1994, is a comedy film that stars Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in the lead. The American comedy film shows that the Farrelly brothers, who are convinced that the gas man is out to get them after the death of their bird, decide to drive to Aspen to return a briefcase to the beautiful Mary (Lauren Holly) who forgot her briefcase at the airport.

Into The Wild

Sean Penn directorial adventure drama film Into The Wild is based on a true story. The film follows a young graduate Christopher McCandless, who decides to go off the grid hitchhikes to Alaska to live in the wilderness. During his journey, he encounters many situations which change him as a person. The film is a powerful exploration of human desire and the kindness of strangers. A must watch!

Little Miss Sunshine

Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris’ directorial debut film Little Miss Sunshine, which was released in 2006, shows a dysfunctional family take a cross-country trip to help their daughter Olive Hoover to reach the finals of a beauty pageant she’s competing in. The film stars Steve Carell, Toni Collette, Greg Kinnear, Paul Dano, Alan Arkin, and Abigail Breslin in important roles.

Magic Mike XXL

The 2015 film Magic Mike XXL is the sequel to 2012’s Magic Mike. The film follows the titular character Mike, played by Channing Tatum, sets out on a road trip with the remaining members of the Kings of Tampa in a food truck to Myrtle Beach for one final performance. The American comedy-drama film also stars Matt Bomer, Kevin Nash and Joe Manganiello in important roles.

Road Trip

Todd Phillips‘ insane raunchy comedy film Road Trip, which was released in 2000, follows the story of Josh who accidentally emails a controversial tape to his girlfriend. He then along with his three friends race against time to retrieve a sex tape sent in the mail. Although the film is not critically acclaimed, it’s fun to watch a whacky comedy film.

