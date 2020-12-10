Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who we all know as Pepper Potts from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a star kid. But did you know, she too got starstruck while filming one of her early films Flesh And Bone (1993)? The actress revealed “I couldn’t even be myself” while working with Meg Ryan.

During a recent chat, while talking about being spellbound about working with Meg, she also spoke about how being a star kid didn’t make a difference. Read it all below.

During a recent interview on Radio Andy, Gwyneth Paltrow made the revelation. Talking about working with Meg Ryan, she said, “I was so starstruck around her, like I could not – I felt like I couldn’t even be myself.”

Gwyneth Paltrow added, “I was so nervous around her – and she had just had a baby. She was so nice.”

How strange do you think it must have been for her – the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and producer Bruce Paltrow to be starstruck by celebrities? Explaining the same the Shakespeare in Love actress said, “When you’re a kid and like Michael Douglas is at dinner or something, you’re a kid. Like you don’t know. That’s just your parents’ friend. And then you grow into the idea that this is a big movie star.”

Gwyneth Paltrow continued, “But when it’s your own thing like it’s – you know, I had this reverence for Meg Ryan and, or like a Julia Roberts, you know, when I saw Pretty Woman when I was a senior in high school.” Adding that she holds them in high respects, she said, “Oh my God, this is what I wanna be! I – they’re so brilliant and charming and funny, and they’re lighting up the world and that’s what I wanna do!” And it – so it felt so personal to me, you know? So that when I first met Meg I was so, you know, I couldn’t believe it.”

During the same interaction, the Iron Man actress also spoke about Flesh And Bone, saying, “I got this part of this really tough, a young grifter in Texas who was stealing jewellery off of dead bodies at funerals and hustling people.”

Gwyneth Paltrow added, “When were my friends were all starting their sophomore years in college, I was living in Austin, Texas – and you know, that was our kind of base – and then I was travelling all over Texas for basically that whole quarter.”

