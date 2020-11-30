George Clooney is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. The actor is known for movies like Ocean’s 11, Up In The Air, Gravity and more. Did you know that the actor convinced Julia Roberts to join the cast of Ocean’s 11? That too to $20? Do read this article to know the full story.

Advertisement

Ocean’s Eleven, which is a remake of 1960 movie of the same name was released in 2001. After the success of the film, we got to see Ocean’s 12in 2004 and Ocean’s 13 in 2007. Recently, Clooney has shared the interesting story about convincing the actress to join the cast of Ocean’s 11.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with GQ, George Clooney spoke about his relationship with his co-stars of the franchise. He said the behind the scenes environment of the film used to be very relaxed even though the film featured high stake heists. The actor revealed that he had not met Julia Roberts before and explained an exciting anecdote of convincing the actress.

George Clooney said, “I remember Julia. I didn’t know her. I’d never met her and she was making $20 million dollars a film. And we just talked Brad [Pitt] into doing it and Matt [Damon] into doing it and we wanted Julia [Roberts] to do it. So, I put a $20 dollar bill on a script and I sent it to her. And I said, ‘I hear you get $20 a picture now.’”

We also told you that George Clooney also opened up about the culpability of Batman & Robin and his performance in it. He said, “The only way you can honestly talk about things is to include yourself and your shortcomings in those things. Like, when I say Batman & Robin’s a terrible film, I always go, ‘I was terrible in it.’ Because I was, number one. But also because then it allows you the ability to say, ‘Having said I sucked in it, I can also say that none of these other elements worked, either.’ You know? Lines like ‘Freeze, Freeze!’”

Well, what’s your take on George Clooney’s offer to Julia Roberts? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Fargo Season 4 Is Over! Read What We Know About The Fifth Season

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube