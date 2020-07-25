Ocean’s Series Lesser Known Facts: From George Clooney Not Being The First Choice For Danny Ocean To Jennifer Aniston & The FRIENDS Connection

Whenever we talk about the Ocean’s film series, the first three names that pop up in our mind are George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the first part in the trilogy – Ocean’s Eleven had released in 2001, and was followed by two subsequent sequels in 2004 and 2007.

This is probably one franchise which can rightfully be termed as ‘re-watchable’. So, to give you some motivation to watch this classic if you haven’t already or revisit it again if you have, Koimoi lists down a few trivia and facts from the Ocean’s films that will inform, surprise or just entertain you. Read on:

1: George Clooney Wasn’t The First Choice To Play Danny Ocean

We all know George Clooney had put his heart and soul while working on the Ocean’s Series. So much so, that he was even a part of the casting process. However, would you believe that he wasn’t the first choice to play Danny Ocean? Bruce Willis was initially roped in to play the iconic part. However the actor later retracted due to scheduling conflicts. Though, he did make a special appearance in the second installment of the franchise. Well we love Clooney as Danny Ocean, don’t we?

2: The Jennifer Aniston Connection

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were newly married while the former was working on Ocean’s Eleven. In fact, Aniston was even present at the premiere of the 2001 film. And a connection to the actress has been observed in Ocean’s Twelve. In the film, Pitt is seen wearing a silver necklace, which reportedly is a replica of his wedding ring from his marriage to Aniston. Have you noticed it?

3: Johnny Depp Was Offered A Part

It would have truly been a casting coup if The Pirates of the Caribbean star would have joined the likes of George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon in Ocean’s Eleven, wouldn’t it? While speaking to eonline.com, Clooney had revealed that while casting for the film, he and director Soderbergh would go to the actor’s home, sit down and say, ‘Here’s what we think.’

“We sat down with Matt Damon and Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt, and they all signed on and it all worked out easily. But we also sat with Johnny Depp, and we didn’t get him. I think the part was for a Brit, and he didn’t want to do it,” the 59-year-old actor had said. The role was eventually played by our very own War Machine, Don Cheadle. However, reportedly Depp was also offered Matt Damon’s part.

4: Cameo Galore In FRIENDS

Did you know that besides the Ocean’s series Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Bruce Willis have another iconic project in common? Interestingly, the quartet had even made separate appearances on the popular American sitcom, FRIENDS. Pitt was in season 8, Clooney was in season 1, Roberts was seen in the season 2 and Willis was in season 6.

5: The Godfather Reunion

What happens when two powerful actors reunite for a classic, after featuring in another one a few years ago? Magic, right! Ocean’s Thirteen also featured Al Pacino and Andy García. They had earlier worked together in the 1990 American crime film, The Godfather Part III. Seeing them together brought back so many memories from the Godfather film. It was quite a reunion, we must admit.

What do you think about these facts and trivia from the Ocean’s Series? Do you have any more interesting ones to share? Do let us know in the comments section below.

