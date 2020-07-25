Hollywood couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have decided not to throw a bash to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple celebrates 20 years of marriage on November 18. “We won’t be doing any great big party,” Catherine Zeta-Jones told People magazine.

“Not that I’m a big party fan anyway. It would be nice to get all our friends together in one space, but we’re not doing that until we’re completely out of the woods. So I will raise my mask and let my husband passionately kiss me, then I will put it firmly back on.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been spending the lockdown with Douglas, and their two kids –son Dylan and daughter Carys. It has been a family reunion for them as Dylan was away at college for a few years and Carys goes to a school in Switzerland. “All of a sudden we were all back together again, and I have to say I loved it. I really loved it,” Zeta-Jones said.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones met in France in August 1998. In 1999, they got engaged and were married in 2000. The high profile wedding took place at the Plaza Hotel, New York.

The Hollywood power couple has two kids. Son Dylan Michael was born in August 2000, and daughter Carys Zeta-Jones was born in April 2003. Meanwhile, for those of you cleary living under the rock, Michael Douglas has done some incredible films in the west including films like Falling Down, Basic Instinct, The Sentinel and Ant-Man to name a few. The veteran is also a producer and a philanthropist with a whopping net worth that amounts to $350 million.

