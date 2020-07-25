One Direction star Niall Horan and his new lady love, Amelia Woolley have been making headlines recently. But what has made news this time, has shocked us all. If the rumour mill is to be believed, Woolley is being accused of dumping her ex for the One Direction star.

It is being stated that Amelia was in an on-off relationship with Joe McGinn, 24. Joe, who is an electrician by profession met Woolley in their hometown of Solihull. It is being stated that Joe found out about the relationship between Woolley and Niall Horan after seeing his missed calls in her phone.

A certain source close to Amelia Woolley’s ex-boyfriend has been quoted by the Sun saying, “Joe’s shocked and confused. He’s got nothing against Niall. And he’ll always have a soft spot for Mia. He just wishes she’d been more honest. He knows he can’t really compete with Niall — as he has a fleet of supercars while Joe has a white Vauxhall Vivaro van. She was only headed in one direction. Joe was gutted. Niall probably doesn’t know anything about it — but Joe’s been totally mugged off.”

Meanwhile another report by MailOnline states that the One Direction star Niall Horan is very serious about his feelings for Amelia Woolley. The report also states that the couple got very close during the lockdown and have been secretly dating for almost 2 months now.

The source told the publication, “Niall is very serious about Amelia, lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her. Niall has been seeing Amelia for the last two months. He thinks Amelia’s gorgeous but they also really get on – and she’s told close friends this could be the real deal. They met in London as Amelia works for shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood and moved to Kensington for her job. Amelia has spent a lot of time getting to know Niall at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased.”

What do you have to say about this entire row? Share with us in the comments section below.

