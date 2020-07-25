Riverdale Fame Vanessa Morgan AKA Toni Topaz Is Pregnant, Guess The Baby’s Gender?

Riverdale is one of the most-watched teenage dramas on Netflix. The show starring Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa amongst others garnered fame soon after its release. And with that, the cast members enjoyed a massive fan base too! Today we welcome a piece of ecstatic news. Vanessa Morgan aka Toni Topaz is pregnant. Below is all you need to know!

For the unversed, Vanessa plays Toni Topaz in Riverdale. She’s the girlfriend of one of the leading members, Cheryl Blossom (Medaline Petsch). The actress took to her Instagram a few hours ago to share the news of her pregnancy. Just not that, Morgan has even revealed the gender of her baby.

In a string of pictures and videos shared by Vanessa Morgan, she is happily celebrating her first pregnancy with husband, Michael Kopech. The Riverdale beauty is going to have a baby boy as one could see blue in abundance. Furthermore, she shared a picture of a half-eaten cupcake and wrote, “Red velvet with a peak of blue for my boy.”

Vanessa Morgan posted a detailed note on her Instagram. She mentioned how she has been in a dilemma to whether she should announce her pregnancy or not. And then, she realized eventually people would come to know. And she wanted to share the big news herself.

Vanessa wrote, “Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me 🥰 I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January 💙 It’s almost like everything I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious. I can’t believe how much growth & strength you’ve already given me as your mom. It’s like God knew I needed you, my angel.”

Check out Vanessa Morgan’s post below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Congratulations to Vanessa and Michael Kopech!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!