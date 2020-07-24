Ford v Ferrari is undoubtedly one of the best movies released in 2019. It is a period drama about the battle between Ford Motor Company and dominant Ferrari to reach on top in the world of international racing. The movie was very well received by everyone and earned $225 million at the global box office. The film also snagged four Oscar nominations, including one for the best picture. But Do you know that Brad Pitt & Tom Cruise almost got cast in the movie? Read on to know the full story!

Matt Damon and Christian Bale became the talk of the town when they got cast in Ford v Ferrari. Damon played the brilliant automotive engineer, and Bale was seen as a fearless driver taking on the mind-numbing 24 hours of Le Mans race.

Ford v Ferrari was helmed by James Mangold, who is known for Walk The Line and Logan. But here is a thing that will surprise you. Before Mangold, Joseph Kosinski was all set to helm the film. And not just that, Damon and Bale were not the first choices to get cast in the motion picture. The director has the names of Brad Pitt & Tom Cruise in his mind to play the roles.

While speaking to Collider as part of the website’s Directors on Directing event for Comic-Con @ Home 2020, Kosinski said, “The one that I always think about that got away was called Go Like Hell. Which eventually did get made as Ford v Ferrari. I always wanted to make a racing film and, the thing about racing movies is, it can’t be about racing, it has to have some amazing story underneath to warrant itself being made. And that story was one of those great stories of an incredible friendship and an incredible rivalry and an incredibly dangerous race.”

He added, “So we, I wouldn’t say we got close to production, but I got to the point where I had Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt at a table read reading the script together, which was pretty amazing. But we couldn’t get the budget to the number it had to be at.”

Well, we wonder how Brad Pitt & Tom Cruise would look in Ford v Ferrari? What do you think?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!