Back in the end of Oct 2019, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock announced his tequila brand, Teremana. Making the big announcement on Instagram, he posted a picture with his team and wrote, “The name is official:

Ladies and gents, I proudly bring you, TEREMANA TEQUILA 🥃

TERA is meant to represent “Terre” which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us. Spirit of the earth.”

Further talking about the goal of his brand he had written, “Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way – by hand.”

Now a video produced by PeopleTV has been released which shows Dwayne Johnson surprising everyone by blind taste testing his tequila. The video first shows a focus group tasting the tequila and giving it positive reviews. The Rock keeps on watching their reactions on camera.

“There is a focus group here and they are taste testing my new tequila,” Dwayne Johnson is seen saying in the video. “This is the very first time that I’ve participated in any kind of taste-testing, certainly surprising people, so this is going to be a lot of fun. I hope they like it,” he added.

And then he surprises everyone by arriving there and tasting the tequila himself.

Reportedly, the event was filmed before the pandemic and has now aired.

Isn’t that amazing? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!