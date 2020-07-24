WOW! Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their Baby Boy, Share A Video From The Delivery Room!

Ciara and Russell Wilson are elated with joy right now as the couple have welcomed their second child together. It’s a baby boy and they have named him Win Harrison Wilson. The proud parents have taken to Instagram to announce this good news to the world.

Ciara shared a video on Instagram from the delivery room itself where she sang “Happy Birthday” to the little boy. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz.”

Russell Wilson also shared a photo with Ciara and the baby. Have a look.

Ciara and Wilson got married in July 2016. Back in July 2019, the singer spoke with ET where she revealed her desire to have more children with 31 years old Wilson. She had said, “I love being a mom. It is by far the coolest job in life, and I do look forward to having more of those sweet little angels. And it’ll happen at the perfect time.”

In January, she announced that she was expecting her third child. She had posted a picture of her cute baby bump taken by the NFL quarterback.

And in April, the couple had revealed that they were going to have a baby boy by uploading an adorable video on social media.

Well, we congratulate Ciara and Russell Wilson for their second child together. Do share all of your congratulatory messages in the comments section and stay tuned for more.

