The Johnny Depp libel suit took an interesting turn today. The actor is suing News Group Newspapers as their tabloid The Sun addressed him as a ‘wife-beater’. They used that term a few years ago when Amber Heard accused him of alleged domestic violence.

On Thursday, Amber’s sister Whitney Henriquez gave her testimony to the London High Court. Whitney said that the Aquaman actress never attacked her. Henriquez also told that she wasn’t scared of her sister. But a significant twist came when Johnny’s lawyer received a video from a confidential source on Thursday night.

In Friday’s hearing, Johnny Depp’s lawyers displayed the video footage to the court which they received from a confidential source. They claimed the footage being of the actress attacking her sister. In this video, Whitney Henriquez is seen at a pool with her friends. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, one of her friends says, “Did you get in a fight or something. I can’t believe Amber beat your ass.” Another friend of Whitney’s takes a look at her cheek and arm. Amber Heard’s sister says in the video that she doesn’t want to talk about it.

After Johnny Depp’s lawyer displayed this video in the court, Whitney Henriquez was questioned. She told the court that she and Amber Heard got into a verbal fight. About her friends’ reaction, she said that they were “trying to make a very, very boring story more interesting.”

Amber Heard’s sister said there were no injuries on her body. Her friends were just trying to make something out of nothing.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer David Sherborne told the court that it is evident that Amber assaulted her sister Whitney. Sherborne said they would examine the injuries on the tape.

