Johnny Depp Would Say Amber Heard, “F**king C*nt But God I F*king Love You” – CLAIMS Sister Whitney

Johnny Depp libel suit is witnessing its final days of trial now. We witnessed the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor take the witness box the first week. He spoke about the $750 million loss and how Amber Heard punched him upon learning about it. He further refuted all the physical abuse claims calling them ‘sick.’ His former bodyguard, ex-partners Vanessa Paradis & Winona Ryder were amongst others who supported his case in court.

The second week witnessed the Aquaman actress take over the witness stand. She spoke about the infamous 2015 fight. Amber even addressed the alleged ‘excretion’ on Johnny’s bed. Apart from that, we heard her change dates of some of the previous incidents and mention how Depp would throw bottles at her like ‘grenades.’

Yesterday was the last day of Amber Heard being at the witness box. Many were anticipating her sister, Whitney Henriquez take over the witness box. They wanted to hear what revelations she would make. Well, to begin with, those are nothing less than explosive.

Whitney confessed of not being happy with Johnny Depp and Amber’s engagement. She claims that she had already seen signs of violence. Furthermore, Heard’s sister claims that she had already warned her about it all.

But the most shocking part came when she said Johnny would, “insult her and say he loved her in the same sentence, with equal amounts of passion. I remember him often saying ‘f****** ugly c***, you fat whore… but god I f****** love you’ – and things like this”.

Talking about their engagement announcement in 2013, Whitney said, “I felt sick about it. I told her it was a bad idea, begged her not to go through with it and said that she should end it because it wasn’t going to get better.

Amber Heard’s sister even spoke about the allegations of Johnny Depp shoving her. She began, “Johnny Depp reached out to shove me out of the way to lunge at Amber – reaching out to try hit Amber – and instead struck me, hitting me in the arm. Amber suddenly lurched forward and hit him and said, ‘Don’t hit my sister’. I didn’t see exactly how Amber hit him but it didn’t seem especially hard; it was just enough for him to lose momentum.

Whitney concluded, “She (Amber Heard) was just trying to protect me and I think it probably stopped me from being pushed down the stairs. There was a struggle with me stuck in the middle of it, and he really went for Amber. Somehow I was pushed out of the way so I wasn’t between them, but I was standing right there next to them when Johnny grabbed her by the hair with one hand and I saw him punch her really hard in the head with his other hand multiple times.”

