Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are proud parents to two daughters Delta, 5, and Lincoln,7. Kids of this age usually have fascinating questions for their parents. In The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actress has revealed a humorous quote from Lincoln on Thursday.

The Good Place actress recalled to Colbert, “We tried to steal away for a hike the other day. My sister was here watching the kids. We masked up, and we were like, ‘Oh, we’ll just walk down the streets. There’s a great hike near our house.'” Kristen Bell continued, “And on our way out the door, my 7-year-old stood in the door, and she held it open. She goes, ‘Uh, are you going to do a s*x?'”

“It caught us by surprise,” Kristen Bell added. “We’ve talked to her about what s*x is, but she’s never, we’ve never talked about us doing it.” Well, it sometimes gets difficult to answer such innocent questions by kids but thankfully Bell’s husband Dax Shepard had a humorous reply for Lincoln.

Kristen Bell said, “Dax just really quickly said, ‘We’d love to, but it’s illegal publicly. Bye!’ and closed the door.”

Well, In March, Kristen had said on the Motherly Podcast that she firmly believes that there is nothing wrong with knowing how p*nis works and How the v*gina works.

Kristen Bell said, “I just don’t understand the American shame in that. In fact, I think it equips them to understand pregnancy way better. The agency they have over their bodies to say, ‘Oh yeah, this is how it works…Daddy has a penis, mommy has a vagina. Here’s how it works. And here’s the part of daddy’s DNA and the part of mommy’s DNA that grows you like a seed’.”

