Stranger Things: From Millie Bobby Brown AKA Eleven’s Makeover To Jim Hopper’s Letter, Fans Vote For Best Moments Of All 3 Seasons, WATCH

Stranger Things is one of the best and most loved Netflix original series. The supernatural drama stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder and David Harbour in the lead roles. The actors play the characters Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Steve, Joyce and Jim Hopper, respectively.

So far three seasons of ST have released. Last year, the third season received immense appreciation from fans all around the world. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the fourth season. Today, the YouTube channel of Netflix UK & Ireland shared a video of ‘The Best Moments As Voted For By Fans’ from the show. The voting had happened on their Instagram page, and the results are out.

Everyone loved Steve and Dustin’s camaraderie in Stranger Things. Their two best moments are when Steve advises Dustin not to let his heart break because of a girl in season 2. Another fantastic moment they share is in season 3 when the duo meets after a long time at the ice cream shop where Steve works. The audience has voted for the ice cream shop meet between Steve and Dustin as one of the best moments from the show.

In the show, Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven has a makeover in Season 1 and Season 3. Fans have loved her Mall makeover the most where she has a great time with her new BFF, Max. Dustin and Suzie’s ‘Never Ending Story’ song sequence is also the fans’ favourite. Among Joyce Byers talking to the lights in season one and Hopper’s letter to Eleven, the winner is the latter.

The whole video is full of such emotional, happy, sad and crucial moments. We wonder how the fans managed to pick the best one from it.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Stranger Things might get delayed due to the pandemic. The shooting was stopped since lockdown was implemented. So far, no one knows when the shoot will resume again.

According to you, which is the best moment in ST? Let us know in the comments below:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!