Game Of Thrones: Nathalie Emmanuel FINALLY Opens Up About The Controversy Around Missandei's Death

Game Of Thrones has been one show which has witnessed almost everything. From fame to shame to controversies to that one disappointment of an ending. Now, Nathalie Emmanuel, who played Missandei in the show, opened up about her death in it.

Nathalie Emmanuel’s Missandei was a non-white character on the show, and she had the fortune of being alive till the Winter came. But of course, we know the fate of her character and that she was beheaded.

Her death gave birth to the debate of the fate of diverse characters in Game Of Thrones. The 13th director Ava Duvernay had tweeted: “So… the one and only sister on the whole epic, years-long series? That’s what you wanna do? Okay.”

It’s been a year, and Nathalie Emmanuel has spoken up about the same. In a conversation with Vogue UK, she said, “At the end of the day, if there’s ever a show on the level of Game of Thrones again, representation has to be part of the conversation from the beginning.”

She also added, “That way, there’s no single person who has to represent every other person of colour. It’s a conversation I used to have a lot with Jacob [Anderson], who played Grey Worm, the only other major non-white character in the series.”

Nathalie Emmanuel concluded by saying, “We were always really conscious of how much our being part of Game of Thrones mattered to people. It made us really protective of Missandei and Grey Worm.”

