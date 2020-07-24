Miranda Lambert On Quarantining With Husband Brendan McLoughlin: “If Newlyweds Can Survive A Pandemic..."

Singer Miranda Lambert is having a gala time with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. The couple, who secretly married in 2019, are quarantined together due to the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing lockdown.

Miranda’s husband, Brendan, is a New York City Police Department Officer. They married on 26th January 2019 in Tennessee.

Speaking to New York’s Country 94.7, Miranda said, “If newlyweds can survive a pandemic, then I think we’re good, you know? It’s a good test.”

The couple had their first wedding anniversary before the lockdown, and Miranda said, “The first month I had a lot of fun. Well, not fun, but I was like, ‘Okay, we’re off. We’ll probably be back on the road in a couple of months.”

She continued, “I cooked too much and ate way too much, and then I had to roll that back a little bit. There’s stuff to do, it’s just the adjusting of not knowing when I’m going to work again… it’s uneasy.”

Lambert also shared an update in March, about how the couple was enjoying at her farm in Nashville, “For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the state of the world right now is still through the roof.”

Due to the pandemic, the Bluebird singer had to reschedule the dates of her Wildcard tour.

